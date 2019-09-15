|
Haumann, Donald G., 91, formerly of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at a Pleasant Grove, Utah, care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019