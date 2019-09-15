Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Haumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Haumann


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Haumann Obituary
Haumann, Donald G., 91, formerly of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at a Pleasant Grove, Utah, care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now