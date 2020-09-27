Donald Ivan Burney08/24/1948-09/16/2020Don left this life on September 16th, 2020 at St. Vincent's hospital in Portland after a valiant five-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was surrounded by his wife, Tina, and his sons Scott and Tim.Don was born on August 24th, 1948, in Renton, Washington to Eleanor Higgins (Key) and Al Burney. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, East Junior High, and graduated from his beloved Boise High School in 1967, along with many lifelong friends. He excelled in sports, particularly in baseball. His pitching style and skills were noticed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and he joined their farm club. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury put an end to his dream. His love of the game inspired him to coach his sons' baseball teams for several years, beginning with Tee-ball.Don's career was centered in the field of office supplies. His vast knowledge and humorous personality made him a great success in sales. In 1984, he fulfilled his dream of opening his own office supply business, S.O.S. Discount Stationers. His last business venture was Wholesale Fireplaces of Idaho, which he started with his good friend and business partner, Sheldon LeBow.Don spent his retirement years with his wife, Tina. They just celebrated their 22nd anniversary in Cannon Beach, where they were married in 1998. They continued to vacation there every year on their anniversary, along with many other adventures in traveling.He had many hobbies and passions in life, but he especially enjoyed golfing with his sons and his many friends, and many bets took place on the golf course. He also loved fishing, always competing for the biggest fish. He was an avid and loyal BSU fan, a season ticket holder for many years, and even travelled with his wife Tina to every bowl game he could. He was a kite flying enthusiast, gaining the nickname "The Kite Man" from many on the Oregon coast. If Don was on the coast, the sky was always colorful. Don was also known for his late-night poker games with 'the boys'. He always said, "You know I won't play it if I don't have it!" … He never had it.Scott and Tim would like to thank Tina for her patience and for the excellent, loving care she provided for their dad during his extended illness.Don was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother Eleanor and father Charlie Key. He is survived by his wife, Tina; his son, Scott (Caitlyn) Burney; son, Tim (Jeni) Burney; their mother, Kathy Urresti-Burney; daughter, Aimee (Mark) Stephenson; daughter, Tami Burney; brother, Dick Burney; his granddaughters, Addison, Paige, and Tyler Rae; grandson, Nick; nieces, Kristin and Bridgette Burney; several cousins; and his most beloved dogs, Darla and Bonnie.A celebration of life will be held on October 3rd from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Don and Tina's residence. Please wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his memorial fund at the Idaho Humane Society.RIP ODB