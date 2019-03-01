Donald Joseph Carpenter passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 25, 2019, surrounded by family and loving prayers.

Don was born to Irene Elizabeth and James Russell Carpenter on April 21, 1926, in New Plymouth, Idaho. He was the 4th youngest of eleven children and learned early his core values of devotion to family, hard work, a good education and a deep faith in God.

Don graduated from New Plymouth High School in May, 1944. He was drafted into the US Army in August 1944 and was assigned to the 78th Infantry Division stationed in Belgium. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge the following February. In March, his division crossed the Remagen Bridge, which was blown up shortly after the crossing. Don received a shrapnel wound on March 15th, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. After recovering in a London hospital, he was sent stateside to Santa Barbara. He was discharged from the US Army in November 1945.

Don's brothers Bill, was dating Barbara Bean, and through family gatherings, he met her best friend, Iris Williamson. Don and Iris were married on August 20, 1952, and showed everyone what a devoted couple looked like for 66 beautiful years.

Don and Iris became parents to two children through the wonderful gift of adoption. Jan Elizabeth was formally adopted on September 27, 1958 and Bart Jerome was adopted on November 27, 1961. When Jan traveled and tried to convince her parents not to worry, Don always said, "Don't ever forget where you came from!" And as a dear friend said after his passing, "Don't forget – he chose to raise you!" Their adopted anniversaries were celebrated every year even more than our actual birthdays and we cherished every one.

Education was Don's calling. He completed his BA in Education from the College of Idaho in 1952 and his Master's in Education Administration at the University of Idaho in 1958. He returned to New Plymouth to begin his career as a classroom teacher from 1952 to 1958, became the high school principal from 1958 to 1959 and was the Superintendent of the New Plymouth School District from 1959 to 1969. In 1969, the family moved to Boise when Don took a position with the State Department of Education and retired as the Associate State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 1988. He had several other jobs before he actually retired in 2000.

Don always had a smile on his face, a teasing way with everyone and unconditional love for his family. He was a kind, gentle man, once described as possessing a "quiet strength." He touched so many lives through his career in education and in every walk of his life. He will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, four sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Iris; daughter, Jan; son, Bart; two grandchildren, Toni (John) Belveal and Cassy Panzeri (Jeff Brewer); and two great grandchildren, Blake Belveal and Sebastian Panzeri. He is also survived by his brother, Bill and sister, Mary, along with many nieces, nephews, and their children on both sides of the family.

A vigil service will be held on Sunday evening, March 3rd at 7:30 PM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, March 4th at 12:00 PM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, followed by a luncheon and interment at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth at 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's name to Holy Apostles Catholic Church or to the .

Remembrances may be left for the family on Don's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary