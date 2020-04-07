|
|
Donald K. Weilmunster
June 25, 1930 ~ March 29, 2020
Don, 89, of Garden Valley, Idaho passed away peacefully at home of natural causes. Due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak the family has decided to have his service at a later date. Don was born in Cedarville, California and was raised in Massacre, Nevada in the Blackrock Desert. He completed High School and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He set out to find his way at 16 and discovered he had a head for business. Don began trucking goods in the west and eventually started the Ore-Ida Lumber Company, coming up with the catchy slogan "Ship it Ore-Ida." The company ran lumber, produce and frozen foods and from Salt Lake City to California, Nevada and Oregon. He was proud to be awarded the State of Oregon 's Young Businessman of the Year. Don sold the business and the trade name in 1964 transitioning to full time farming and ranching. He purchased land in Boise, Canyon, Gem and Valley Counties moving the cattle as the seasons changed. He had extensive operational and technical experience in road building, construction, development and timber and land appraisal. He lived mainly in Garden Valley on the old Schilling ranch for 60 years. Don loved being on the ranch and developing new business ventures. He was proudest of his involvement on the many boards on which he served. He was the long serving president of the The Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands, "We need a system to preserve for the people what has been my fortune to find in Idaho---land which supports wildlife habitat, cultural and historic resources." He was passionate about being a custodian of the land "there is no maternity ward for terra firma." He was instrumental in the Harriman East Project, The Barber Pool Conservation Area, The Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Weilmunster Park and the Garden Valley Recreation District. Don was actively involved in the formation of Tamarack Resort and part of his Donnelly ranch is now the golf course. He was a Boise County Commissioner from 1991-93 and also served on the President's Council for Rural America under President H.W. Bush from 1990-92. Don always had stories he loved to share, he was very clever with his one-liners and quick wit. He spent many hours behind the wheel of his pickup and Jeep running his trap line. He loved hunting and fishing. Don is survived by his wife, Linda, of 30 years. His children and their spouses, Jon Weilmunster (Dewey), Jamie (Craig Paulsen), and Wendy (Jeff Watkins), and close cousin, Jim Johnstone (wife Louise); 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, Linda's three children. And faithful friend and ranch manager, Cesar Buenrostro (wife Sarah). The family would like to thank all those who helped with Don's care. Fire Chief John Delvalle and the Garden Valley Fire Department, Horizon Home Health Care & Hospice of Emmett, and Garden Valley Family Medicine. Don will be missed by many, he had a larger than life personality. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Garden Valley Fire District and Emergency Medical Division, mail to: GVFD, P.O. Box 530, Garden Valley, ID 83622. Services in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2020