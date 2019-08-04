|
|
Donald L. "Gramps" Lindquist
1926 - 2019
Don received his wings to Heaven after battling dementia on July 29, 2019. Don was born August 17, 1926 in Crookston, Minnesota to Oscar and Hilder Lindquist, the youngest of three children. Growing up during the Great Depression, Don worked odd jobs to contribute to the family income. As a teenager, his favorite job was working at the Crookston Movie Theater, where he sold tickets, worked the snack bar and removed unruly patrons. In 1944, right out of high school, Don joined the United States Navy. He served his country during World War II and was honorably discharged from service in 1946.
After his discharge, Don married Elaine Stratemeyer and moved to Minneapolis. Don and Elaine had three children: Donald "Donnie" Lindquist, Cherie Lindquist, and Michael Lindquist. Don found his calling in 1952, working for Franklin Co-Op Dairy as a home delivery Milkman until 1956, when an opportunity to move to California arose. Don immediately went to work for Piers Dairy as a Milkman in 1957. He very much enjoyed the daily interactions with his customers, meeting their needs on his route, his customers accepted him as their friend. Don even carried dog treats with him to share with his customer's dogs. He knew all of his customers by their first name and shared his sense of humor with everyone he met. Don's customers included the famous singers, Perry Como and Tennessee Ernie Ford, to name a few. Though not one of his customers, Don also loved watching Lawrence Welk every Saturday night.
In 1967, Don found the love of his life, Phyllis Daly. Phyllis had four children: BettyAnn, Bobbie, Nancy and Jimmy. Soon after their wedding, Donnie was killed in a car accident with his fiancée, Jackie Bradley. Don was heartbroken over the loss of his son, Donnie. Don and Phyllis had a wonderful life together, often times going out to local dinner houses and dancing the night away with each other. Don lost Phyllis in 1989. In 1991, shortly after retiring as a Milkman of 35 years, Don, his son, Michael, and family all moved to Meridian, Idaho. It was there that Don really was able to relax and be "Gramps," something he truly adored. Don would make sure the kids made it to and from school daily and this is when his love for strangers and candy collided. Don would make it a point to always have candy in his pockets. Lifesavers, Starlight mints, butter mints; you name it, he had it. Young or old, it didn't matter, you smiled at him, and he blessed you with a piece of candy. In Don's later years, he developed dementia, which eventually robbed him of those beautiful memories he had worked a lifetime to make.
Don is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Lindquist; daughter, Cherie Lindquist; son, Donald "Donnie" Lindquist; and ex-wife, Elaine Lindquist. Don is survived by his son, Michael (Juliane) Lindquist; granddaughters: Erin Robertson and Heather Craig; and grandsons: Jason Lindquist, Ryan Lindquist, Noah Lindquist and Alex Gidley. Don was blessed with many wonderful great grandchildren: Dakota, Maddie, Dannon, Cash, Karmyen, Aubree, Legend, Landon, Kalina, and numerous "honorary" great grandchildren. The wonderful staff at Autumn Cove in Star, Idaho cared for Don the last five years of his life. Don was a great man, father, grandfather, great grandfather, role model, neighbor, humorist and loyal San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan. We know he'll be sharing his lifesavers candy in Heaven!
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 7th at 11:00 A.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise. Please join us in celebrating Don's life, immediately after the service, at his favorite restaurant, the Golden Corral. Remembrances may be left on Don's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019