Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
208-322-2998
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Boise Funeral Home
8209 W Fairview Ave
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Boise Funeral Home
8209 W Fairview Ave
Boise, ID
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Long


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Long Obituary
Donald E. Long
1942-2019
Donald E. Long passed away on September 26th, 2019 at his home in Antelope, California.
Donald was born March 8, 1942, in Waynesville, Missouri, to Oad and Marie Long. He attended Waynesville High School, graduating in 1960. In 1961, Donald joined the United States Air Force, serving his country for 27 years, initially working in aircraft nondestructive imaging and maintenance, then transferring into recruitment for the second half of his military service. Upon retirement, Donald started a second career working as a Senior Field Auditor for Primerica.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Oad and Marie Long, and his brother, Alvin Long.
Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joy Long of Antelope, California, his sisters, Naomi Shelden and Linda Cox of Waynesville, Missouri, daughter, Sasha King and spouse Thomas of Caldwell, Idaho, son, Donald Long Jr. and spouse Brandi, of Mariposa, California, grandchildren, Marc and Taryn Leonard, Drake and Bryce Long, and great-grandchildren, Blake and Ashton Long.
Donald will be remembered by family and friends for his service to country, one-of-a-kind personality, quick wit, and engaging smile.
A viewing will begin at 10:30 AM with a funeral service following at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home, 8209 W Fairview Ave, Boise, Idaho, 83704 Phone 208-322-3999.
Military honors will be following funeral services, 2:00 PM, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Idaho, 83714.
Cards and condolences may be sent: c/o Sasha King, 18831 Wagner Rd, Caldwell, Idaho, 83607. As an option to cards/flowers, Donald's family would appreciate a donation to your local Veterans Administration.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now