Donald E. Long
1942-2019
Donald E. Long passed away on September 26th, 2019 at his home in Antelope, California.
Donald was born March 8, 1942, in Waynesville, Missouri, to Oad and Marie Long. He attended Waynesville High School, graduating in 1960. In 1961, Donald joined the United States Air Force, serving his country for 27 years, initially working in aircraft nondestructive imaging and maintenance, then transferring into recruitment for the second half of his military service. Upon retirement, Donald started a second career working as a Senior Field Auditor for Primerica.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Oad and Marie Long, and his brother, Alvin Long.
Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joy Long of Antelope, California, his sisters, Naomi Shelden and Linda Cox of Waynesville, Missouri, daughter, Sasha King and spouse Thomas of Caldwell, Idaho, son, Donald Long Jr. and spouse Brandi, of Mariposa, California, grandchildren, Marc and Taryn Leonard, Drake and Bryce Long, and great-grandchildren, Blake and Ashton Long.
Donald will be remembered by family and friends for his service to country, one-of-a-kind personality, quick wit, and engaging smile.
A viewing will begin at 10:30 AM with a funeral service following at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home, 8209 W Fairview Ave, Boise, Idaho, 83704 Phone 208-322-3999.
Military honors will be following funeral services, 2:00 PM, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, Idaho, 83714.
Cards and condolences may be sent: c/o Sasha King, 18831 Wagner Rd, Caldwell, Idaho, 83607. As an option to cards/flowers, Donald's family would appreciate a donation to your local Veterans Administration.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019