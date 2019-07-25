Donald L. Mossi

1929-2019

Donald Louis Mossi ("The Sphinx"), age 90, passed away 7/19/19 at St. Luke's in Nampa, ID. Born January 11, 1929 in St. Helena, CA to Louis and Patience (Woodworth) Mossi, he graduated from Jefferson High School in 1948. Don married the love of his life, Eunice Bedford (1932 - 1995), in 1950 on the diamond in Sam Lynn Ballpark while playing for the Bakersfield Indians. He went on to pitch professionally for the Cleveland Indians (including the '54 World Series), Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City A's, a 12 year career while home base was Redwood City, CA. Following "retirement" in 1965 he moved to Pacific Grove, Ca where the family owned and ran the Four Season's Lodge. The family later moved to Ukiah, CA where they owned and ran the Lantern Inn. After motel life Don spent a number of years working at Masonite. In 2000 Don Moved to Idaho, to where family had spread. He remained busy to the end with family, hunting, camping, woodwork and gardening. He is survived by his three children, Linda (Dennis) Tubbs, Donald (Jeannie) Mossi and Debra (Doug) Briggs, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

At his request no service will be held, a gathering of family will be held at his home in Caldwell, ID. In lieu of flowers Don requested donations be made to a place that goes above and beyond the support and benefit of animals.

Dr Joe's Pet Hospital, P.O. Box 1397, Cave Junction, OR 97523. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 25, 2019