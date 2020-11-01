DONALD M. RILEY
1921 - 2020
Donald M. Riley, 99, a long-time resident of Boise, peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1921 in Kalispell, MT to Charlotte Dryer and Valjean Riley. He grew up working in the family creamery business. While growing up he had two passions, riding/breaking horses and learning to fly airplanes. To address his first passion, he worked at the A.M. Moore Dude Ranch as a wrangler and a guide. Later on, he learned to fly while also attending the University of Idaho. World War II then broke out and Don enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was assigned as a flight instructor teaching cadets to fly planes vital to the country's war effort. After the war, he was hired by United Airlines as a pilot. It was at United Airlines that Don met a charming and highly admired stewardess named Emily Foster. A short time later, Don and Emily were married at Boise's First United Presbyterian Church on Nov. 26, 1947. Emily was the love of his life and he often said she was the best thing that ever happened to him. Together they were a good team raising two sons and forming and operating a successful business, Don Riley Furniture. In this furniture business, he especially enjoyed working with a fabulous staff and many cherished customers.
Don was always willing to dedicate considerable time to community organizations. He served as president of the Boise Chamber of Commerce and was on many chamber committees including military affairs, aviation, downtown redevelopment, the Fairyland Parade, downtown decorations, and was a recipient of the Chamber's City Beautification Award. He was a long-time member and past-president of the Capital City Kiwanis Club, a charter member of the Boise Sunrise Rotary Club, and, past president of both the Boise and Idaho chapters of the Air Force Association. Both he and Emily were individually featured in the Idaho Statesman's Portrait of a Distinguished Citizen.
Don also had a passion with history, particularly with the Lewis and Clark Expedition from 1803-1806 and the lady who was crucial to the success of this expedition, Sacajawea. Emily often jokingly referred to her as Don's other woman…To honor Sacajawea's accomplishments as part of the 200th anniversary of the Expedition's journey through Idaho, he co-chaired a program called "Pennies for the Sacagawea Monument". This involved informing students about Sacajawea's Idaho connection and importance to the Expedition and asking them to donate pennies for a memorial to her. This effort was highly successful as enough money was raised to design and fabricate two life-size Sacajawea bronze statues. One is at the Sacajawea Interpretive Center in Salmon, Idaho and the other is on display in the Idaho Historical Museum.
Don was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Boise where he was ordained as a Deacon and an Elder. He always cherished his time with many of the members in the congregation. Don also loved the outdoors and had many wonderful times hunting upland game birds. His hunting accomplishments were not based on the amount of game he brought back, but with the quality time he had with his amazing dogs and good friends. He was a very special person, great father, loving husband and a friend to everyone he met.
Don is survived by his two sons, Russ and Mark, both of Boise, his 101-year-old sister Betty, Seattle, Washington, his 96-year-old brother Rick, Kalispell, MT, along with many wonderful and loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Don requested any donations in his memory be made to the First Presbyterian Church, or the Golden Eagle Audubon Society.
A memorial celebration of Don's life will be held Saturday, at 1:00pm November 7, 2020.
The live stream memorial service link is https://youtu.be/wL6qg-a73IE
Zoom Reception link at 1:30 pm: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84243344343