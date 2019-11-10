|
|
Donald "Don" H. Morse
1936-2019
Donald passed away October 29, 2019 in Boise, ID. He was the son of Hanley A. Morse and Marjorie B. Morse. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife of 61 years Barbara J. Morse who passed away on Nov. 13, 2017. Barb was preceded in death by her infant sister and both of her parents, Wesley S. and Henrietta E. Hamlet. Don and Barb's grandson Michael J. Clark also passed away in April, 2019.
Don was born October 13, 1936 and Barb was born Oct. 14, 1936, both in Spokane, WA. They both attended schools in Coeur d'Alene, graduating from CHS in 1954 and graduated college from The University of Idaho. Barb graduated with a bachelor's degree in business in 1958. Don graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1959.
Don's engineering career took him where roads were being built in Idaho. After the U. of I., they lived in Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Boise, Osburn, Burley, Jerome and Eagle. Barb worked as a legal secretary for various law firms. Together they lived their lives fully, traveled extensively and kept family their highest priority.
Don and Barb are survived by their daughter, Renee (Vaughn Knapp), of Boise, ID, son, Hanley (Julia), of Waldport, OR, their grandchildren, Carrie Morse and Allan Clark, Don's sister Judy (Ronald) Bliven, of Everett, WA., Barb's sisters, Betty (Olin) Davis and Donna (Jim) Runge, of Coeur d'Alene, ID. and all of their wonderful families.
A celebration of life for both Don and Barb will be held in Boise, in early December. Once plans are finalized details will be available on the Bowman Funeral Parlor website.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019