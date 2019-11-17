Home

Donald Ray Johnson


1937 - 2019
Donald Ray Johnson, 81, a resident of Garden City, passed away November 6, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Donald was born December 27, 1937 to Harry and Helen Johnson in Spokane, Washington. Donald graduated from Rogers High School in Spokane, Washington. He attended two years at Washington State University, three years at Gonzaga University where he received his bachelor's degree in civil Engineering. Donald also spent 3 years in the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his life working as a civil engineer and project manager for 36 years with the Corps of Engineers he lived in many places Seattle, Washington, Libby, Montana, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Hermiston, Oregon, Walla Walla, Washington. Donald enjoyed reading, snow skiing, and yardwork, talking to his wife Julie Ann Johnson, and playing with his dog, Sally.
Donald is survived by his wife Julie Ann Johnson of Garden City, Idaho. Kenneth Bruce Johnson, son of Fort Benning Georgia. Joel Edward Johnson, son of Boise, Idaho. Sister Janene Johnston of Spokane, Washington. Brother Stan Johnson of Spokane, Washington. Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Drazen Johnson and father, Harry Goodwin Johnson.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019
