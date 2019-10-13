|
|
Donald Ray Reynolds
1939 ~ 2019
Donald Ray (Don) Reynolds, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Don was born on October 23, 1939, to Delmar and Helen Reynolds in Modesto, California. At the tender age of 17 he decided to strike out on his own and joined the Navy. While in the Navy he learned skills that carried him through a 38 year career with AT&T, Western Electric, and Lucent Technologies, where he became Operations Supervisor for Southern Idaho.
Don married Sharon Bell, February 16, 1958, and had 2 daughters, Jacqueline Dee Whitney and Tina Rene Fredrick. Sharon and Don later divorced.
Don married the love of his life, Diane Reynolds, September 20, 1980, and with Diane's children, Candis Eileen Ensunsa, Connie Jean Ellis, and Richard Raymond Ensunsa, Jr. became a blended family.
Don taught Diane to snow ski, slalom water ski, and scuba dive with friend Ken. Don loved to fish and took Diane to many secret fishing places, some that were very tricky to get to. When Don's brother, Doug moved to Idaho he took Diane's place on the fishing expeditions, much to Diane's relief.
Don was also famous for his Banana Walnut Homemade ice cream. There are many memorable pictures of Don surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren making and eating this delicious mixture. Don was a great storyteller. He loved telling his many grandchildren (17) and great-grandchildren (15) stories. The "Flat Cat" story is everyone's favorite. And the best remembered.
Don brought strength, calmness, and much love to the marriage. He was patient, intelligent, kind, and loving. He never gave up, surviving cancer and a bone marrow transplant 26 years ago.
Don and Diane, Doug and Sharon, and Tom and Laura took many vacations together: Hawaii, Canada, Yellowstone, canoeing Idaho rivers and lakes, surfing, fishing, and just enjoying life.
When Don and Diane moved to their farm in Kuna, they hosted many October Barn Dances celebrating Don's birthday and fall. Enjoyed by all, the Stubborn Ass Ranch was a place to also renew vows, get married, or propose to a loved one.
Don is survived by Diane Reynolds (wife), our children Candis, Jackie (Joel), Connie (Dan), Rick and Tina, brother, Douglas (Sharon) Reynolds, 17 grandchildren, 15 Great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews and many friends, especially the "Tuesday coffee guys", He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Delores.
Special thanks to our children, granddaughter Kadi, and the Horizon Hospice, who gave Don such good care.
A Celebration of life for Don will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019