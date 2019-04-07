Donald Robert Lane

February 6, 1937 – March 24, 2019

Donald Robert Lane, 82, Nampa, ID. Born in Portland, OR to Charles and Lucille Lane. Grew up in Berkley, CA and was raised by Edgar Allen McIntosh (Pop) and his mom Lucille.

After graduating High School he joined the Navy 1955 – 1959. He raised his family in Pleasant Hill, CA and then moved to Meridian, ID in 1979. He worked as a Layout Man for several newspaper companies in California and Idaho before retiring. He enjoyed his time hunting and fishing with his son, traveling and exploring with wife Marsha and wood working projects in shop. He was very passionate about God, Family and his Church where he was a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gail Lewis Lane of 56 years and his brother Darrel McIntosh.

He was survived by his loving wife Marsha Norton Lane of 3 years, his brothers Steven Whitcomb, Moon Wall and his children Debbie Peirce, Jeannette Vinson & husband Jim, Donald Lane & wife Marian, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of his life will be at New Covenant Baptist Church in Nampa, ID on April 13th at 11:00AM.