Donald Smith

Dec. 8 1926 to June 30, 2019

Jesus called Don home early Sunday morning, June 30. At the age of 92, he had lived a full happy life.

He was born in Scioto County, Ohio to Ralph J. and Hazel (Rhoden) Smith, the second of three boys. A child of the depression, Don learned early on to fix things or do without, so he developed the creative skill to repair things or invent solutions – a skill that served him well throughout his life.

After his time in the Navy during World War II, Don attended college on the G. I. bill in Columbus, Ohio and learned drafting skills. He honed his aptitude for mechanical things and worked at various jobs: North American Aviation, Chase Foundry and Lee Engineering in Ohio. He and second wife, Elaine, moved to Idaho where Don worked for Yanke Machine Shop and later Morrison Knudson in Boise.

A devout Christian for more than 70 years, Don held leadership positions in Northeast Christian Church in Ohio as well as Meridian Christian and Cherry Lane Christian Church in Idaho. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, but enjoyed fishing most of all.

He is survived by his adult children, Steve (Billie) Smith and Maureen Rose; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition, his adopted family included Mike and Donna Anderson of Meridian and their three children, Jason, Julie (Brown) and Jamie.

Please join us for a celebration of Don's life at the Goldcrest Community clubhouse, 1604 Orchard Ave in Nampa, July 20 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Boise Bible College.