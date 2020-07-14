Donald "Don" Wayne Nicely
8/2/1936 ~ 7/6/2020
Don passed on July 6th, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren in the comfort of his home.
He was born to Larmar and Betty-Mae Nicely August 2nd, 1936 in Washburn, TN, the oldest of four children. Don started school at Washburn elementary at an early age, graduated from Washburn High School, then attended Carson Newman College for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force base from 1955-1959.
In 1958 while falling in love with all that Idaho had to offer, Don was set up on a blind date, where he met his future wife, Janet. They fell in love and married just six months later.
After being discharged in 1959, Don found the career path that suited him in a way that few find. He began a long career in sales, starting as a clerk at Grand Central in Boise, was quickly promoted to a department manager, then progressed through various sales positions with key Boise businesses including American Linen, TESCO, and Utility Trailers. He ultimately retired as the Sales Manager for Western Trailers in 2005.
As the family grew, there were several long and very memorable family trips back to Eastern Tennessee, where Don grew up. Janet, John, and Molly were able to experience Don's humble beginnings: the small cabin, the tobacco barn, and all that he had shared through his childhood stories.
Don's sales career enabled him to pursue his interests. He raised and trained dogs and was the first Idahoan to win the National Amateur Field Trial Championship. Other interests included SERIOUS bird hunting, riding motorcycles (where he toured through the western states with his wife Janet and Lynn and Shirley Fackrell) and taking annual trips with friends to Oregon for deep-sea fishing. Don also developed an interest in riding ATV's with his friends (Lynn Fackrell, Ray Mathie, Eric Bodily), exploring Idaho's back country.
Don enjoyed squirrel hunting in Montana with his friend Terry McGrew. Through most of his life he enjoyed the shooting sports of Trap and Skeet, where he won innumerable events and brought home pounds and pounds of bacon and turkeys often donating his winnings.
With the onset of Alzheimer's, Don was forced to walk away from all the activities he loved doing throughout his life.
During his remaining years, Don was cared for by his dedicated, loving wife, Janet, his lifelong partner, and the one who became his primary care provider. He enjoyed simpler activities such as sitting outside on the back patio, watching hummingbirds, squirrels, observing Mother Nature and basking in the sun.
Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet, son Michael Nicely(Paulette)of Blaine, TN, son John Nicely(Colleen) of Pocatello, ID, daughter Molly Hagens(Hoyt) of Boise, ID. Grandchildren, Patrick Nicely(Marianne), Alex Sheets( Alicia), Ian Nicely, Harrisen Hagens(Amanda), Taryn Nicely-Belnap(Ryker), Kathryn Hagens, four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter, sister Judy Adams of Bristol, TN, brother Edwin Nicely of Houston, TX and various nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his father Larmar and Mother Betty-Mae and sister Phyllis Milhorn.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
or pick one supported by Don (St. Jude, Toys for Tots, Idaho Public Television).
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho followed by a graveside at the Cloverdale Memorial Park. Due to current COVID restrictions, attendance is limited to only 50 people. If you would like to attend in person, contact the family directly or the funeral home at 208-375-2212. The service will be webcast live, if you would like the link to watch the funeral service through webcast, contact the funeral directly or the funeral home. An additional Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.