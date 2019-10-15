|
|
Donald Steven Wisdom passed peacefully on the 11th of October 2019, at Meridian, Idaho. He was born the 12th of March 1931 in New Meadows, Idaho to Steve and Hazel (Rice) Wisdom. Don attended first grade in Lewiston and then completed the rest of his education through high school in New Meadows. He was a graduate of Meadows Valley High School class of 1949. He attended North Idaho College of Education for two years, until closed by the legislature in 1951.
Don was an outstanding college athlete at NICE. He was named a small college football All American as a halfback. He also excelled at Track and Field being one of a few that could run the 100 yard dash in less than 10 seconds. His best time was 9.6 seconds.
Don attended Eastern Washington College of Education for a time. He joined the US Navy in 1952 during the Korean Conflict and served in Kodiak, AK, Memphis, TN, and Pensacola, FL until his discharge in 1956. Don returned to New Meadows after his service in the Navy. He worked as a truck driver hauling logs for Brown Tie and Lumber Co. Don got married and started a family with three boys, Gary, Rick, and Randy. The marriage ended after a few years. Don continued to raise his boys and became a "jack of all trades". He could fix almost anything, whether it was electrical or mechanical. He embraced life and greeted each day with optimism.
In 1969 he met the love of his life, Adelle (Robert) Morf. They married and combined their families. Adelle had a daughter, Kim, and son, Jeff, from a previous marriage, while Don had his three boys. They made their home on one and a half acres just outside Meridian near Cloverdale and Overland roads where they raised their family and beef stock to help feed the brood. Don continued to drive trucks, worked as a diesel mechanic, and then moved into parts and sales. Don spent forty years in the trucking industry with his last years at Idaho Peterbilt, Inc., Boise. In 1996, Don retired and was able to enjoy spending time caring for his granddaughter, Chelsey Musser.
Don was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make friends. It has been said, he never met a stranger. He had a kind heart and was always there to lend support or help for anyone. Don and Adelle always had the door open for family. He loved life and people.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Adelle and stepson, Jeff Morf. He is survived by his sons: Gary of Las Vegas, NV; Rick (Hannelore) Wisdom of Idaho City, ID; Randy (Jo) Wisdom of Walla Walla, WA; stepdaughter, Kim (Bill) Musser of Meridian, ID and their families, including eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Viewing will be on Thursday, October 17th from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian. Graveside services will be held at Kohler Lawn Cemetery, 76 6th St North in Nampa on Friday, October 18th at 3:00 p.m. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019