Donna (Maxin) Cochran
July 12, 1931 - November 15, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Donna (Maxin) Cochran slipped away peacefully in her sleep on the afternoon of November 15, 2020. Complications of Parkinson's Disease led to her inability to fight Covid-19, which eventually took her life. She was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Cochran for 66 years, who preceded her in death in 2016. Donna was a devoted mother to her four children, Debra (Mark) Garlock of Boise, ID; Kit (Stan) Waters of Eagle, ID; Jack Cochran of Boise, ID; and Tom (Dana) Cochran of Kenai, AK; as well as 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister Beatrice Quinn of Olympia, WA.
Donna Mae Maxin was born in Olympia, Washington, to James and Alma Maxin. Growing up in Olympia, Donna enjoyed the love of close family and friends. She met the love of her life Bill Cochran at age 19 and married him the following year. Donna's profession as a Radiologic Technologist allowed her to travel and live throughout the Northwest and Alaska, as she and Bill moved frequently with his work. She had a remarkable knack for friendships; spanning decades of moves, her friends were very important to her. Donna loved the outdoors, golfing and hiking, traveling, gardening, dinner parties and, most importantly, spending time with her family.
To know Donna was to love Donna. She was a light in the room, a bright star on this earth. She lived her life as a true and beautiful lady. She carefully cared for her friends and family in a manner that will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved her.
The family gives special mention to Jack Brown of Boise, ID, her dedicated, loving, and constant companion through the last years of her life.
We, her family, would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Edgewood Plantation Assisted Living Center for their loving care of our mother.
During this extended time of Covid-19, there will be no public funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson Research Foundation, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Boise or the Idaho Rescue Mission in Boise.
Donna was a faithful member of God's family and has gone home to be with Him.
To send condolences, go to relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Donna-Cochran
