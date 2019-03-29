DONNA CORNWALL

1929 - 2019

Donna Cornwall passed away at home on March 26, 2019. She was born to Lloyd and Bessie Whaley, in O'Neill, Nebraska in 1929. Donna grew up on a farm with her parents, three sisters and two brothers. She had deep Nebraska roots and treasured the memory of her childhood on the family homestead.

Donna graduated from O'Neill High School. She then attended Clarkson College in Omaha, Nebraska where she became a registered nurse. She also earned a degree in Communications from Boise State University later in life. Donna worked as a nurse in Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado and Idaho. In 1995 she retired from the Federal Occupational Health Unit in Boise, Idaho.

She married Allen Davis in 1954. The couple lived in Edgemont, South Dakota, where their son, Doug was born. They later moved to Longmont, Colorado where they added a daughter, Linda, to their family. Allen passed away in 1966. As a young widow, Donna worked as a nurse to support her family. Donna and the children moved from Longmont to Boise, Idaho in 1974. Donna married Alvin Cornwall in 1984. Alvin passed away in 1988.

Donna loved her home, and especially enjoyed working in the yard and garden. Her many hobbies included crafting, sewing and dancing. She enjoyed traveling, helping others in need, and meeting new people. An intensely energetic and independent woman, Donna was always busy at something. She loved her family very much and was a beloved part of every gathering.

She is survived by her son Douglas Davis and his wife, Lori, and her daughter Linda Patchin, and her husband Paul, all of Boise. Donna has six grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Tom, Emily, Daniel and Jeremiah. She has four great-granddaughters, and two great-grandsons. Donna is also survived by two sisters, Twila and Alice Sobotka of O'Neill, Nebraska, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, her sister Irene Wengert, and brothers Edward and John Etherton.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday March 30 at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow later in Longmont, Colorado.