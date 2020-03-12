|
Donna Dorlene Robuck Case
January 31, 1931-March 10, 2020
Donna Dorlene Robuck Case (89) was born January 31, 1931, to Robert and Ona Mae Robuck in Synder, Colorado. She was a middle child in a family of seven children. The family moved west to Nampa, ID where Donna attended first grade. Her parents bought a farm in the Fargo Community of Wilder the following year. Donna attended school in Wilder, ID and graduated in 1949. Her dear friend Verna Case introduced Donna to her brother Don and Donna found her lifelong love and partner. They married in 1949 and began their adventure together. Eventually, they settled in the Wilder area before moving to the Adrian area. They were members of the Golden Gate Baptist Church where Donna taught Sunday school.
Donna loved her family and showed it through deeds. She was supportive of our endeavors and life challenges. She babysat, attended events, and cooked. She made birthday cakes individualized to the person's sweet tooth. She made pies that always had enough crust left over to sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon and bake for a treat. Her noodles were a very special treat and her children called her the Queen of the chicken fried steak. Donna grew a garden and canned. She went to orchards and picked fruit to can. She made a wonderful variety of jams and jellies. Then she turned around and taught her children and grandchildren how to cook and can. At the same time, Donna worked outside the home.
Donna and Don bought and remodeled a home in Caldwell in 1982. Don retired in 1988 and they spent years enjoying family gatherings and trips. After Don died in 1990, Donna worked and remained active in her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's lives. Mom has always been "the wind beneath our wings." She was Mother, Mom, Grandmaw, and Mam-maw.
Donna is preceded in death by Don, her parents, and her siblings. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Her daughter Marsha Case and Rose Ann Riester. Her son Terry (Toni) Case, their son Levi (Milly) Case, Ella, Gunner. Her daughter Margo (Dave) LeRoque, their son Sam (Bailey Simentel) LeRoque; their daughter Allison (Will) Perkins, Makenzie, Henry; their son Andy LeRoque. Her daughter Marla Renk, her daughter Danyelle Hume, Paityne, Davin; her daughter DeNiece (Matt) Miller; her son Mike (Heather) Renk, Kahlynn, Dakota, Wesley. Her daughter Marva Don (Chris) Card, their daughter Erica (Marshall) Plaisted, Karleigh, Kinleigh, Kyleigh; their daughter Amanda (Casey) Wilson, Layne, Luke, Charlize; their daughter Mikayla (Tristan) VanSlyke, Harper, Beckham.
We are honoring Mom's request not to have a funeral or graveside services.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020