Donna Fay (Ashley/Thompson) Norman
1946 - 2020
Donna Fay (Ashley/Thompson) Norman
June 6, 1946 - November 30, 2020
Emmett, Idaho - 74, formally of Boise. Cremation by Aclesa Cremation and Burial Society of Boise. No services are planned at this time. Donna was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Norman and Ned Thompson, also her parents, Leston (Jiggs) and Omeleta (Ashley) Sullivan and one grandchild, Christopher. She is survived by two children, Tammy (Thompson) and Joe Kaiser of Emmett and Tim and LuJean Thompson of Idaho Falls, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and sisters Connie Davidson of Boise and Elaine Ashley of Emmett and their families. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to River's Edge Rehab and Living Center of Emmett for the care and compassion they gave to Donna over the years that she lived there.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
