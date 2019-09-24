|
Hodges, Donna Joanne, 90, of Boise, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3200 Cassia St., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment to follow the service at Terrace Lawn Cemetery, 4225 E. Fairview Ave. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
