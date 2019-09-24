Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3200 Cassia St.
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3200 Cassia St.
Boise, ID
View Map
Donna Hodges


1929 - 2019
Hodges, Donna Joanne, 90, of Boise, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3200 Cassia St., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment to follow the service at Terrace Lawn Cemetery, 4225 E. Fairview Ave. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
