Donna L. Lerner
1942-2020
Donna L Lerner, of Meridian, passed away at home on May 24, 2020, at the age of 77. Donna was born on December 8, 1942, in Upland, California to parents Herbert and Dorothy Edwards. Receiving excellent grades, she excelled in school and graduated from Pomona High in 1960. Donna attended Mt. SAC for a short time and then began working for Pomona Municipal Court in the criminal division for 5 years. During that time she married Fred Terry with whom she had two children. She also loved working at the L.A. County Fair with her good friend Karen Brakke/White. Donna met and married the love of her life, David Lerner, in 1976. They moved to Yucaipa where she owned a t-shirt shop called the Apple Stop. This was one of her most beloved memories. In 1985 they made the big move to Idaho for Dave's military career. Even though Donna hated the cold here, she found joy in working as the manager of the NCO Club at Gowen Field for 5 years. Donna loved watching her grandkids grow up and she was sure to pass on her love of shopping. She and Dave enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. They shared a love of the ocean, but most of all loved visiting the beach house on Balboa Island. Donna truly loved her family and friends. She always knew how to light up a room. Donna is survived by her children; Kelly Cano, Nampa, ID, Steve (Tina) Terry, Meridian, ID. Grandchildren; Jill Topliff, Nampa, ID, Nicole Cook, Nampa, ID, and SPC Austin (Meghan) Terry, Fort Bragg, NC. Greatgrandchildren; Kinlee and Stetson.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 2, 2020.