Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel
Donna M. Benoit


1929 - 2020
Donna M. Benoit Obituary
Donna Marie Benoit
1929 - 2020
Donna Marie Benoit, age 90, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Donna was born November 16, 1929 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Emery David and Gertrude Hewlett. She met Robert Benoit in 7th grade and were married on March 26, 1951. After high school, Donna worked at Sears Roebuck for 20 years and then Swift Cheese until she began working at the Soil Conservation until she retired in 1997. Bob and Donna were both very active with the March of Dimes. Donna and Bob raised 3 children together, Teresa, Ted, and Lisa.
Donna was a devoted Daughter and Sister, wonderful Mother, fantastic Grandmother, and a proud Great Grandmother. Donna enjoyed being with her family, dancing with Bob, reminiscing, and was a great cook. She leaves behind a legacy of grit and determination.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 6 siblings.
Donna is survived by her 3 children, Teresa (Kelly) Hamlett, Ted (Duane) Benoit, and Lisa (Steve) Wirsching. She has 5 Grandchildren, Ben, Robbie, Rosanna, Angela, and Abigail and 8 Great-Grandchildren, Kylie, Taylor, Jude, Eli, Claire, Beaux, David, and Charlie.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care given by Horizon Home Health and Hospice. Her loving support team included: Julie, RN, Toni, CNA, Dorothy, Counselor and Chaplin Tom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association and March of Dimes.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Donna's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
