Rasmussen Funeral Home
1350 E 16Th St
Burley, ID 83318
(208) 678-2100
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
First Christian Praise Chapel
1110, 8th St.
Rupert, ID
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
First Christian Praise Chapel
1110, 8th St
Rupert, ID
Donna Rae Gaskill Tremayne

Donna Rae Gaskill Tremayne Obituary
Donna Rae Gaskill Tremayne
1936 ~ 2019
HEYBURN – One of Magic Valley's grand women, Donna Tremayne, passed away Sunday evening, November 17, with her only daughter and husband of 66 years by her side. Mom passed peacefully near the banks of the Snake River at the base of Mount Harrison after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's.
Born July 24, 1936 to Charley and Ethel Gaskill, Donna grew up on a small farm south of Burley where she learned about hard work and the importance of family. The second of three daughters, she was raised riding horses and becoming a teenage Cassia County Fair Rodeo Queen. Mom attended Burley High School and in the summer of 1953 she married the love of her life, Alton Tremayne. Donna started raising children and her career at Cassia National Bank immediately. She excelled at both and rose through the ranks of the banking business to become a leading manager in the State, (and one of first females). Dad and mom moved to Boise in 1980 where she finished her career with First Interstate. After she retired in 1985, she started a second career with the Discover Card company and within a few years became the #5 salesperson in the country.
But mom's passion was her husband and children. She was the personification of supermom, constantly cleaning, cooking, and teaching her family. She lived for holidays and family gatherings where she displayed her remarkable cooking skills. Donna was a master gardener and seamstress and shared her vast knowledge and pleasant personality with her large family and countless friends. She treated everyone with respect and steered clear of any conflict or disagreement. All of us fortunate enough to know her admired her tenacity and creativity . . . she was an inspiration for all.
Donna is preceded in death by her mother and father, Charlie and Ethel, her older sister, Lois (Odel) Warr, and her son-in-law, Rex Schorzman. She is survived by her younger sister Linda (Robert) Hilton, her sons Micheal (Debbie), Russel (Marcie), and Paul (Sharon), and her daughter Lisa Schorzman. Mom counted ten grandchildren, several great- grandchildren, and was anxious for more.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, with viewing at 10:00 a.m., at the First Christian Praise Chapel, 1110, 8th St. in Rupert.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Evea Beason and the outstanding caregivers at Harrison's Hope Hospice and Comfort Keepers who provided services and love for mom during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019
