Donna Rae Kalcso


1941 - 2020
Donna Rae Kalcso Obituary
Donna Rae Kalcso
June 16, 1941 to November 24, 2019
Donna Rae (Hess) Kalcso, 78 of Denton passed away at her home on November 24, 2019. She was born June 16, 1941 in Denton, MT to Ivan and Agnes (Pospisil) Hess. Donna moved to Idaho in 1971 and returned to Denton in 2007 where she lived until her death.
Donna married Ronald Kalcso in 1960, they later divorced. She was blessed with three children from this marriage, Teri (Ken) Lloyd of McCall, ID, Traci (Jim) Drew of Portland, OR and Tad Kalcso of El Cajon, CA
Donna served as the Corporate Treasurer of Idaho AAA for the majority of her career.
A memorial will be held in Denton late Spring 2020 per Donna's wishes. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020
