Donna Marie Watson1947 - 2020Donna Marie Prudhomme (Watson) was born on March 2, 1947 in Boise, Id to Don and Lillian Prudhomme. She died on July 26th after a courageous battle with Cancer at the age of 73. Donna was married to Larry Watson in 1968 and they raised their two sons but later divorced in1990. She leaves behind her two sons, Monte Ray and Jason Patrick Watson, her 4 grandchildren Sage, Taylor, Parker, and Carter Watson, her sister Terry Patchin and her brother Mike Prudhomme and their families. Donna graduated from Tonopah High School in Nevada where she lettered as a cheerleader. Her first job after leaving home was for the airlines in 1965 which developed her lifelong love for travel. From that point forward she worked in the travel industry for 55 years with the last 22 years working with Harmon Travel in Boise, Id. Over her life she had traveled much of the world including many places in Europe, North, South, and Central America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and many others. Her final trip was taking a cruise this year. She loved her job and continued to work into her last few weeks of her life. Donna always made it a point to hold family gatherings each year and remained close to her siblings and their extended families throughout her life. In her last days she said to her sons "I have no regrets, I've had a full life, and want nothing but happiness for you boys and Sage, Taylor, Parker, and Carter." She will be buried at Dry Creek Cemetery close to her parents and other relatives.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday August 1st at Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel.