Doodle Schreiner
2008 - 2020
Doodle Schreiner
12 Years
Doodle Bud Boy Schreiner, 12, of Boise, passed away November 3, 2020 in the loving arms of his mom and dad after a tough fight with declining health. He was born in a gunshot trailer near a remote lake in California on May 5, 2008. He was instantly loved and adopted by his mom to be raised in Idaho and live a full life of hiking, exploring, and doing zoomies around the yard. His dad joined the two in 2011 and their bond was extraordinary.
Doodle loved the Idaho wilderness, helping host house guests, burrowing under blankets, and being with his family. His friends loved his easy going personality, old spirit, and funny quirks like his fear of balloons and hair clips, grumbly chats, dorky prances, and zest for new adventures. He never went a day without bringing a smile to someone's face.
Doodle is grievously missed and survived by his sisters Elsie, Grizabel, and Lillith, brother Calvin, best friend Kasey, and his mother and father Kendall and Cory Schreiner. He is proceeded in death by Solly, Esmerelda, Granny, and many cherished souls from family to friends.
In lieu of flowers, please be kind, reduce waste, shop small, and help protect our environment for the generations of plants and mammals to come. Donations in his honor can be made to the Idaho Humane Society to help his friends find their loving homes.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 4, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. So hard to see them go. He will be waiting for you!
Erin Lantz
Neighbor
