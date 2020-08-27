Dora "Jewell" Baker
April 22, 1935 - August 22, 2020
Dora "Jewell" Baker, born April 22, 1935 in Fort Collins, CO died August 22, 2020 at home in Wilder, ID. Born to Mary and William Beam in a snow drift, she was 1 of 14 children. Jewell moved to Homedale at the age of 14 where she met and later married Coffee "Bill" Baker on August 8, 1952. Together they had nine children, nineteen grandkids, and multiple great and great-great-grandchildren.
Jewell was preceded in death by four brothers; her husband of 66 years, Bill Baker; son, Thomas Baker, two daughters, Patricia Miller and Joetta Rhueby; three grandsons; and two great-grandsons.
Jewell is survived by four sisters, June Miller, Opal Ward, Alice Ames, Molly O'Connor; two sons, Robert Baker and Edward Baker; four daughters, Doreen Wittenborn, Delores Chrisplip, Billie Rochester and Denise Baker; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a small potluck at the family home in Wilder at noon on Saturday, August 29th. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations to the Homedale Senior Center Meals on Wheels program would be greatly appreciated.
Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com