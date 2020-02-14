|
|
Dora Lee Riggs
1940 - 2020
Dora Lee Riggs, 79, passed away February 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Boise to William and Eloise Pigg on May 31, 1940 and was the 7th of 9 children Dora's childhood was spent not only in Boise along the river but in a small towns of Idaho while her Father worked road construction. Dora developed a great love for the Idaho outdoors. Dora attended schools in Boise and Eurkea Ca, with some studies at Boise Junior College. Her first Job was at First Security Bank. she followed with several sales positions but her favorite was Co-Owner of Jackson ll Designs.
She married Leo Merrill at an early age and had one son, Leo Herbert, after she was widowed she married Dale Evans and had three more sons Brent, Steve,and John. They led an active life with horses, boats,and a mountain cabin.
On April 30,1988 Dora married Ken Riggs who she had known since they were teenagers adding 3 stepsons to her family, David, Dale, and Roger.
They moved to Mountain View Drive and spent the next 30 years remodeling and landscaping, along with big Holiday Gatherings, Weddings, and the Famous Tent City Reunions. In 2016 they reluctantly moved to Willowbrook, a 55 plus community only to meet another great group of friends, enjoying water aerobics, Saturday coffees and potlucks. Never slowing down she put on several Holiday get togethers including Ken's 80th Birthday Party, and just recently planning a Superbowl gathering while she was in the hospital determined to host it no matter what and she got out of the hospital and hosted a great Superbowl gathering.
In 2012 Ken & Dora became the second member of the UTV Club, meeting another great group of friends and riding their RZR all over the great mountains of Idaho for the past 8 years. A special group called the High Rollers enjoying annual week long camp outs at Magruder Corridor, St Maries, Red River, Warm Lake and Paiute Trail in Utah.
Dora & Ken also enjoyed 20 years of being Snowbirds in Arizona, She loved traveling and enjoyed cruises also!
Dora is survied by her husband Kenneth Riggs, her sons Brent (Misty) Evans, John (Treva) Evans, Steve Evans (Laurie), David, Dale (Amy) and Roger and several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and Brothers Ted Pigg & Bob Pigg..proceed in death by her son Leo H Evans,her parents William & Eloise Pigg, and six siblings . Helen, Anna, William, Donald, Bethal and Jerry.
Dora Requested a celebration of Life "Brunch" at the Riverside Hotel 2900 Chinden Blvd Boise Id 83714 on Tuesday Feb 18, 2020 From 10 am to 1 pm in the Juniper Ball Room for all her friends and family.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 14, 2020