Dora Z. Crowell

August 14,1919 - May 21, 2020

Dora Crowell passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was born Dora Zepherine Laferriere on August 14, 1919, in Silver Plains, Manitoba Canada and spent most of her youth in Winnipeg. Growing up in a French Canadian family, Dora also learned English as a second language when her family moved to the "City" at age 10.

Dora met Idaho native Paul J. Crowell after WWII and left home for the first time at age 28. They were married in Weiser, Idaho, and moved to a small acreage in "south" Boise - the Bench above now Bishop Kelly, where Dora lived for 73 years. In 1947, they carved out the family homestead from alfalfa & sagebrush. Many weddings were held in the backyard -- with a commanding view of downtown and Bogus Basin -- for both sons, grandson, granddaughter and friends. Dora was able to stay in her beloved home until Easter this year, which was her greatest wish and source of pride.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, and her 15 siblings. She was the last of the generation. Her legacy continues through her sons, Brian (Barbara) and Gary (Buffy), grandchildren, Russ, Jennifer and Andrew, and 4 great-grandchildren - who brought much joy in her life.

Dora's 100th birthday celebration was the only memorial she wanted. Mom will be held in our hearts for eternity, leaving us a legacy of love.

Her favorite charities were St. Judes, Shriners Hospital or anything Veterans related.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store