Dorene Kirlin North
November 18, 1925 ~ August 9, 2020
Dorene Kirlin North, our beloved Mother, G-Mom and Great Grandma peacefully passed away, Sunday August 9th at age 94 at her home in Star, Id with family at her side. Dorene was born Nov 18th 1925 in Denver Colorado. She grew up in Granger Wyoming, in a one room cabin with her parents Isaac and Goldie and her 2 brothers Raymond and Donnie, who all preceded her in death. Dorene had spent so much time as a young child horseback riding and herding cows that one day she just had to get out of the saddle because she was so sore. As she was walking down the road there were snakes everywhere and her dad came by and got her on the school bus and saved her. The family moved to Grandview Washington towards the end of the Great Depression where Dorene spent much of her time harvesting Asparagus, Hops and Strawberries with her brothers to help the family. In her junior and senior years of high school times were difficult for many families and Dorene lived with a high school music teacher, helping with household chores to help support family and herself. She had the opportunity to learn piano from this teacher and spent her whole life playing, teaching her children and grandson to play also. Dorene graduated high school in Grandview Washington and went on to pursue her love of flight with flying lessons for The Women's AirForce Service Pilots (WASP) just as the war ended.
Dorene married William G. North in 1951 and they made their home in Boise, ID. She raised 3 children Darcey Barnett, Tracy Rauch and William North.
Dorene dearly loved the melodramas at the El Korah Shrine in Boise and was a belly dancer with the Ladies of the Nile which helped raise money for The Shriners Hospital Burn Center for Children. Her hobbies also included golfing and snowmobiling at her cabin in Terrace Lakes. We all enjoyed many Christmas's there. Dorene also enjoyed spending time with her grandsons Joshua North and Kyle North and was blessed to have gained a grand daughter-in-law Laura North and a great granddaughter Athena North. Dorene enjoyed playing card games with her grandkids when they came to visit, and she loved the crafts that Athena would bring for her. Dorene enjoyed lunch trips with Darcey and and seeing how the town was growing and always loved watching the colors change on the trees.
Private family services were held. We ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation may be made in memory of Dorene to: The Shriners Hospital for Children
2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org