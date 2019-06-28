Dorie Kimble

Born September 16, 1961 ~ Deceased June 24, 2019

Dorie Kimble, 57, lost her courageous battle with metastasized breast cancer on Monday, June 24th. All knew Dorie as a honest, determined, ethical, warm and positively witty woman whose smile lit up the room and whose laughter was contagious. Her greatest loves were her husband, Dan, their "girl" Raymie, the reward of hard work, and the sport of golf.

Born Dora Lee (Smock) Giles on September 16, 1961, in Burley, Idaho, Dorie was raised in Boise, and attended Sacred Heart School. After graduating high school, she began delivering parts in the trucking business and discovered she enjoyed the industry. In 1986 she began what would become her life long career, with Utility Trailer Sales. She excelled quickly as Parts Manager, recognized as Manager of the Year, and then accepted the challenge to become their Sales Representative of Truck Equipment, for the Eastern Idaho Territory. For the next thirty years, Dorie's vast knowledge and success, in a predominantly male industry, earned her the respect of her colleagues and customers alike.

Dorie met her husband, best friend and love of her life Dan Kimble in 1990, and they married on September 9, 2000. They have been inseparable partners in life ever since. Sharing their love of outdoors together, whether on a golf course, a patio, or in the wilderness, brought them great joy and forever memories. Dan and Raymie, their beloved yellow Labrador, were Dorie's true joys and perfect family.

Enjoying both a challenge and a beautiful day outside, Dorie was an avid golfer. Anywhere she vacationed, playing rounds of golf was a must-do, and she could describe any golf hole in the Treasure Valley, and beyond, from great experience. Throughout her years of playing, she made lasting friendships and recalled countless wonderful days.

Dorie is survived by her devoted husband, Dan Kimble, and their "girl" Raymie. She is also survived by her sister Jeannie Hunter, her brothers Bob Giles and Bill Giles, her niece and nephew and their families, and friends too numerous to count. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life, held at 2:00 p.m. on July 9th, at Banbury Golf Course.

Our dear Dorie was a true light in our lives, and we will hold her in our hearts forever. She fought a courageous battle, without fear, and with unwavering grace, strength and bravery. She will be deeply missed and always, always treasured and loved. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 28, 2019