Doris Ann Stearns
25 July 1944- 1 March 2019
Doris Passed away Friday March 1st peacefully In Nampa, Idaho. She was preceded by her father John and Mother Doris Mangum and husband Larry Stearns. Survived by her brother and sister in law John and Patricia Mangum, sons John and Howard Stearns, daughter in laws Jackie and Susan Stearns, Granddaughters Adrianna Stearns, Amanda Loucks and her husband Fred Loucks and Great granddaughter Nora Loucks. Celebration of life March 9th 1-4 PM at 2731 N. Hollibrook PL Eagle Idaho. A special thanks and gratitude to Jackie Moffis for her care, time and love for caring for Doris!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 5, 2019