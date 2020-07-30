Doris C Conrad
1926-2020
Doris C Conrad, beloved Mom, Grandma, and friend of many, has passed on and left our sides on July 23, 2020. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her so. Her favorite job in her 93 years was her in-home daycare where she babysat, entertained, and loved so many children who all called her "Grandma Doris". Viewing will be Thursday July 30th at Bowman Funeral Chapel 10254 W. Carlton Bay, Garden City Id. 83714 from 6:00pm until 8pm. Funeral Services will take place Friday July 31st at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2090 N. Eagle Rd, Eagle Idaho, 83616 at 10:00 AM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com