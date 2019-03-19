Doris House Bolen

August 4, 1934 - March 16, 2019

Doris was born August 4,1934 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, daughter of Anthony and

Josephine House. She grew up in Eagle, Idaho and graduated from Eagle High School in 1952. Doris received an associate degree in 1955 from Washington State University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Boise State University in 1972.

She married Bill R. Bolen on June 2, 1956 in Reno, NV. Doris worked for the Federal Government for 25 years before retiring from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Boise as a personnel management specialist in 1983.

Doris enjoyed playing golf with her husband and also with the ladies of the Eagle Hills Golf Course Ladies League. She had two holes-in-one.

Doris is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill; her five children, Gina Bolen Robinson Keleman (Dale) of Boise, William Bolen of Fruitland, Julie Heffron of Boise, and twin sons Kevin Bolen (Ingrid) of Boise and Kelly Bolen (Lori) of Eagle; her grandchildren, Michelle Robinson Bates Barnes (Brandon), Nicholas Robinson, Scott Robinson, Alex Bolen Henricus (Michael), Tony Bolen, Bradley Bolen, Roman Bolen, Dreih Bolen, Samantha Heffron and step grandson, Matthew Keleman; great-grandchildren, Elijah Bates, Bryson Barnes, Brylee Barnes, and step great-grandchild, Ellie Keleman.

She is survived by her siblings, Marian Breiding, Charlotte Eller, Patrick House (Bonnie), and Lawrence House (Val) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Josephine House in 1991, infant brother, Benjamin House in 1933 and brother, James House in 1974.

Memorial service at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1100. Cremation at Bowman's and internment at Veterans Cemetery. No graveside services. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary