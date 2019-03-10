Doris Jean Borkowski

1940 ~ 2019

Doris Borkowski passed away on March 7, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Services will be at Summers Funeral Homes, Boise Chapel on Wed., March 13, at 10:30am followed by a graveside ceremony at Dry Creek Cemetery. Doris Barker was born on December 19, 1940 in Lindsay, California to Eiline "Loretta" Pettitt and Paul Barker. Doris grew up in a rural community surrounded by a large and loving family. At age 17, Doris left home to attend LIFE Bible College in Los Angeles, California. It is there that she met her husband, Samuel Burton Ogg III. They had their first child, Jennifer, while they were still in college and Doris would take her to class. Doris graduated from college with a degree in Theology and became an ordained minister. Doris and Sammy both shared in their love of faith and music and recorded a gospel album together. They toured around California, preaching and singing, and had two more children, Cherilyn and Sammy. They finally settled in Santa Rosa, California where they ministered at the Foursquare Gospel Church. In 1968, Doris and Sammy took in Doris' 3-year-old nephew, Jerry Laird as their foster child, and in 1972 had their youngest child Billy. Shortly thereafter, the family of seven moved down to Covina, California where they led the Covina Foursquare Church. Doris had many fulfilling years as a minister's wife serving those in their congregation. Around 1978, she took a job as a secretary for a man who traded stocks. Doris took a strong liking to the stock market and believed it was something she could do well. After many years of studying and taking security exams, she became a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch in Pasadena, California. She then became a financial planner for American Express and remained there for 25 years where she specialized in elder care. After being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2002, she moved with her second husband, Al Borkowski, to Boise, Idaho to be near her children. She defied the many predicted timeframes on her disease for an amazingly long time. Doris kept active in the stock market and helped many people with their long-term financial decisions.

Doris was preceded in death by her son, William Ogg, and her brother, Leroy Barker. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Phillips and Cherilyn Blender, her son, Samuel Ogg IV and her grandchildren, Zachary Phillips, Lindsey Phillips, Cole Blender, and Adam Blender.