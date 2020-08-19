1/1
Doris Justine Semancik
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Justine Semancik, 88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at her home in Nampa, ID with her family by her side.
She was born on July 24, 1932 to Charles and Doratha Durning in Saratoga, Wyoming. They moved to Boise, Idaho when she was a young child. She graduated from Boise High School.
Doris married Jim (Henry Austin) Davis in 1949 and they had 3 children, however her first born, Cheri, died at birth. She raised and loved her children Jan and Paul, with all her heart through all the phases of their lives. She also adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attended many of their activities.
Doris worked in retail most of her life starting with CC Andersons (aka Bon Marche, Macy's), then the Bazaar, Wells Department Store, Fred Meyer and others. She loved working with people but her favorite place was with her family. She loved cooking, entertaining, big band music, Christmas, and made the best carrot cake ever! Everyone that met her had their lives touched by her laughter and her love. We will all miss her so deeply.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, daughter Cheri, granddaughter Tiffany and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children: Paul Davis (Lela), Jan Maupin (Jim), grandchildren: Sandi Laursen (Kevin), Kendra Paddock (Jake), Brent Davis (Karen), great grandchildren: Logan, Alexandria, Cadence, Erica, Andrea (Mike), Denny and a great-great grandchild, Owen.
You are invited to attend the service at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd in Meridian on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 am, masks are required at the service. You may also join the family virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live/. A private committal service will be held at Morris Hill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Remembrances may be left on Doris' webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved