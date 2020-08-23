Doris Jean Kurz
1933-2020
Doris Jean Kurz of Eagle, Idaho, 86, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mrs. Kurz was born in Ft. Collins, Colorado on August 26, 1933; she was the older sister to two brothers, James and Roger, of Howard and Ruth Clark. Doris was married to the late Robert Kurz. She was a graduate of Miami Jacobs Jr. College. Doris was a devoted military mother and wife. She also held careers in bookkeeping, banking, hospital admissions, and social welfare. She was an avid reader, writer, and painter.
Surviving are her: children Susan Diane (Brent) Robertson, Jo Ann Kurz, Mary Lou (LeRoy) Palmer, and Robert (Janette) Kurz; brothers James (Vicky) Clark and Roger (Paula) Clark; grandchildren Steven and Michelle Andrews, Harold and Irma Palmer, and Kira and Karl Kurz; nieces Michele Clark and Tammy Clark Marshall; grandnephews Tyler Clark and Scott Marshall; and grandnieces Michelle and Nicole Marshall. Mrs. Kurz also leaves a large number of friends and family members to mourn her passing. A memorial service will be held at The Living Church, 2150 W Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642 on August 29, 2020 at 1pm.
