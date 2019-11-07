|
Doris MacRae Babin
1929 ~ 2019
Doris MacRae Babin's 90-year earthly story came to a peaceful, gentle close on October 31, 2019. She cast aside her weary body, secured her celestial wings, and ran into the loving arms of her heavenly family.
Doris was born in Rupert, ID, on August 27, 1929. She was the fourth daughter of Angus Rutherford MacRae and Hazel Francis Reed MacRae. Doris' childhood years were spent on the MacRae Sheep Ranch in Paul, ID that her grandfather, Colin MacRae, homesteaded after immigrating from Dingwall, Scotland. For her entire life, Doris had a sentimental fondness for sheep. The family would spend six weeks during the summer at the Ranch's summer headquarters, nestled in the high country at the base of the Pioneer Mountains on Hyndman Creek. Doris attended the Paul School for all of her school years and played guard on the women's basketball team, played the French horn, participated in school plays and musicals, and was involved in Job's Daughters. She graduated from high school in 1947 and then journeyed north to the University of Idaho in Moscow, ID where she majored in Secretarial Studies. Joining her three sisters, she pledged Alpha Phi sorority. She would always cheer loud and proud for her Vandals.
She met Eugene "Gene" Babin on a blind date in the fall of 1947 and they were married on August 21, 1949, at the Rupert Episcopal Church. Doris and Gene lived in Moscow for one year while Gene completed his business degree and Doris worked as the secretary to the State 4-H leader. Once Gene graduated, they moved to Burley ID where Doris worked for Fronk Motor Company as a bookkeeper. Doris was only 22 when her mother died in 1951. Soon after Hazel's death, Gene and Doris moved to the MacRae Ranch to live with Angus. Their son, Gale Reed, was born in 1952 and their daughter, Julie Lynn, was born in 1955. In June of 1956, Doris and her family moved to Boise, ID. Doris was 27 when Angus died in September of 1956. Losing her parents at such a young age was hard on her. Doris would comment years later that she never stopped missing her mom.
Gene and Doris bought a red brick home on Rand Street and lived there for 11 years. In the fall of 1967 they moved to Randolph Drive. During her children's youth she was a stay-at-home mom and volunteer. In 1975, her first grandchild, Lucas, was born and thus began her tender love affair with being a gramma. Gene died July, 1, 2001 and Doris lived at Randolph Drive until November 2017 when she moved to The Bridge at Valley View, where she resided until her death.
Doris was the consummate homemaker, mother and wife. She was there every day when her children got home from school, frequently with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies (and a coveted morsel of cookie dough saved in the fridge). She always made sure they ate dinner together as a family. She made sure their home was always a welcoming, happy place for friends and family. There were homemade chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar until she was 88.
Doris had many life-long friends, including Jeane and Carleton Veigel whose friendship spanned 70 years. She played in the same bridge group for some 50 years. She enjoyed golf, walking and was a voracious reader. She was a 30-year breast cancer survivor. She toured Ireland, Canada, various National Parks, and rafted the Main Fork of the Salmon River. She enjoyed spending time in Sun Valley, attending many a Jazz Festival, and the Oregon Coast. One of her lifetime dreams came true when she visited her ancestral home in Scotland and Eilean Donan Castle, home of Clan MacRae who were/are Constables of the Castle.
Doris had three passions: Family; PEO; and volunteering. She was a giver and a philanthropist, volunteering thousands and thousands of hours. She was a leader in school PTA, Cub Scouts, Brownies, and 4-H. Doris devoted 65 years of loving service to the PEO Sisterhood, serving 3 terms as Chapter BC President and also as the Idaho State President in 1978. PEO was a blessing of bountiful life-long friendships and rewarding experiences. Doris began volunteering for the St Alphonsus Hospital Auxiliary in 1976 and served 3 terms as Auxiliary President, as well as a member of the Foundation Board. She was known in the hospital circle as the "Beanie Baby Lady" because she was responsible for ordering and stocking Beanie Babies in the Gift Shop. She shared the love by giving her grandchildren many many many Beanie Babies and having them help unpack Beanie Baby shipments. She received many awards and accolades for her tireless, devoted service to St Al's.
Doris' true passion was always family. She adored her older sisters and they were the best of friends. She loved her nieces and nephews. Her children were her life. But her true passion rested on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She did her level best to never miss a significant or insignificant event in their lives. She attended all of her grandchildren's births, graduations, weddings, and birthdays, as well as the births of her great grandchildren. Doris enjoyed sleepovers, family trips and outings, sitting with them when they were sick, playing games, movies, and, yes, making those famous cookies with her grandchildren.
Doris' legacy lies in her loving kindness and gentility. She was an unconditional giver, using any opportunity to give her time, lend a helping hand, share a meal, or shower her family with gifts. She believed in the magic of Christmas. Doris cooked with love and poured kindness into her meals. She fiercely loved her family and friends. She was strong willed, highly competent, charitable, patient, loyal, honest, stoic, humble, and tempered in her opinions and speech. During her most challenging health issues, she never complained. She held her head high and took the high road. She was our family's finest teacher, mentor and hero. She was a woman of grace, dignity, character and integrity. True to her MacRae heritage, Doris was a woman of fortitude. As a family, we are overflowing with gratitude for all that she was to us. We are truly blessed for the grace-filled imprint she left on our lives and in our hearts.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene, of 52 years; her sisters and their husbands Jean (Oris) Gibson, Mary (Russell) Lindstrom, and Donna (William) Mathews; son-in-law Jerry McCabe; nephews Ron Gibson and Rusty Lindstrom; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. She is survived by her son, Gale Babin; daughter, Julie Babin McCabe; grandchildren Lucas (Christina) Babin, Molly (Timothy) O'Donnell, and Michael (Jennifer) McCabe; and great-grandchildren Eliza and Anderson Babin.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Hillview Methodist Church, with Pastor Brenda Sene presiding. A private family graveyard service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Alphonsus Foundation or a would be genuinely appreciated.
A special thank you to Dr Ann Cordum, the staff at The Bridge at Valley View, and First Choice Hospice for their loving care and many kindnesses.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 7, 2019