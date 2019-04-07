Doris Simpson

Doris Simpson born 2-3-1937 to Ross and Bernice Simpson in Ontario, Oregon, passed away on 3-2-2019. She is survived by her daughter Jenny Simpson Scown, her two grandsons Gage Scown, and Peyton Scown, sisters Betty Jordan Stanley, and Patricia Anne Ehlen, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was a mother, a sister, a grandmother, an aunt and a friend. She gave all she had to the students she taught during her teaching career of 37 years all here in Vale, Or. She gave her heart and soul into loving her daughter and grandsons. She made us smile, laugh, and learn. She was a candle light to guide us home, or to help us ground ourselves when we faltered. Her love was unwavering. She will be missed but we find peace in knowing that she lived a life that earned her wings in heaven. An internment will be held at the Valley View cemetery in Vale, Or April 12th at 2:00pm. Our family welcomes family, friends and former students to attend.