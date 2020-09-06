1/1
Dorotha Carlson
1921 - 2020
Dorotha Lucille Carlson
9/3/1921 ~ 9/2/2020
Dorotha Carlson of Meridian, Idaho went to meet her Lord on September 2, 2020 just one day before her 99th birthday. Dorotha was born in Roswell, Idaho on September 3, 1921 to Vern and Marth Wall.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho. A private family service will be held for Dorotha. Those who knew her would know she wishes you well. Those who did not know her missed a very special lady. For the full obituary, visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
