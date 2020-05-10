Dorothea A. Allen

1920-2020

My mother, Dorothea Allen passed from this life on May 4, 2020, at her home in Meadow Lake Assisted Living , Meridian Idaho. She was surrounded by her family and went peacefully after a short illness. She was a blessing to all who came to know her.

She will be missed but her memory will live on.

On December 5, 1920, Dorothea Albertha Allen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada to her parents, Howard and Alice Mullan. At a very young age her family moved to Burbank, California where she attended school and ended up graduating from Burbank High School in 1938.

After high school she attended beauty school and worked for a short time as a beautician and then worked at Lockheed Aircraft. It was a good move because there she met the love of her life and ended up marrying Harold Allen in 1941. When Harold left to serve in WW II, she became one of the "Rosie the Riveters" at Lockheed to support the war effort.

After the war, Dorothea and Harold made their home in Sylmar, California. She was a devoted wife and mother and always had kind words to say about others. She had many interests and hobbies, from singing and playing the organ to sewing, but especially gardening, working in the yard until it was perfect!

In 2008, after the death of Harold she moved to Meridian to be close to her family. She lived at Meadow Lake Village and thrived there. She knew everybody and everybody knew her and loved her.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Alice , her husband Harold and daughter Beverly(Jim) Aragno. She is survived by her daughter Lynne(Lance) Reiber, grandsons Lonny(Angie) Reiber and Lee(Amy) Reiber, and great-grand kids, Mckenzie(Corbyn) Coltrin, Courtney, Lauren, Rachael, Michael(McKelle), John and Joseph Reiber.

A memorial celebration will take place at a later date.



