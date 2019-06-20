Dorothy Ann Stringer

1928-2019

Dorothy Ann Stringer, 90, of Nampa passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Dorothy Ann (Francke) Stringer was born on October 8, 1928 in Valentine, Nebraska to Phillip and Harriet (Landon) Francke. She was one of five children, Duddly, Darleen, Dave, and Darrel. She grew up in the Treasure Valley attending Nampa and Kuna schools graduating from Kuna High School.

Dorothy was a very kind and humble person, she enjoyed artwork, sewing, gardening, canning foods, fishing, eating seafood, and going to the rodeo. She worked in a bakery as a cake decorator honing her artistic abilities. She married Leonard Stringer and they were happily married for 53 years until his passing in 2008. Together they had four boys, Charles, Don, Delbert, and Roger. She loved her sons very much; one of her greatest joys was being a mother and taking care of her boys, including her husband, Leonard. Some of Dorothy's fondest memories was being able to travel; she went on a cruise around Europe and was able to attend a wedding for her great-granddaughter in Hawaii.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Phillip and Harriet; and brother, Duddly.

She is survived by her sons, Charles, Don, Delbert, and Roger; two brothers, Dave and Darrel; sister, Darleen; as well as 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave., Caldwell.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave., Caldwell.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa.