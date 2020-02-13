|
Dorothy B Martindale
1928~2020
DOROTHY M. MARTINDALE
Dorothy M. Martindale, 91, a former resident of Boise, Idaho, late of Gaston, Oregon, died Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020 at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.
DOROTHY M. MARTINDALE was born September 8, 1928 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph Boris and Anna (Normandy) Boris. She was raised and received her education in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, having been a graduate of the Simon Gratz High School Class of 1945. Upon her high school graduation she attended Drexel University, having received a bachelor degree in Business Education.
She was united in marriage to Duane Kay Martindale on February 3, 1955 in Boise, Idaho.
Following their marriage they resided in Tacoma, Washington, until 1956, when they moved to Boise, Idaho.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, on May 7, 1975 in Boise, Idaho, after celebrating over twenty years of marriage together. She continued living in the Boise community, until
October of 2017, when she moved to the Gaston community, to reside near her stepson and family.
She had worked in personnel for the Bureau of Reclamation in Boise, for thirty years, until she retired at the age of fifty-seven years old.
Among her special interests, she enjoyed debating politics and playing bridge and pinochle with her friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Boris; her sister, Mary and her brother, John.
Survivors include her stepson and spouse, Vernon and Janean Ferguson, of Gaston, Oregon.
Also surviving are four grandchildren.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Neurology Research Center, c/o Oregon Health Sciences University, 3303 S.W. Bond Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97239, in her memory.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the local arrangements.
Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho is in charge of the Burial in Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 13, 2020