Dorothy Carpenter

1917 ~ 2020

Dorothy Lorraine (Elford) Carpenter died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born to Clarence and Zilla Elford in Boise, Idaho on November 1, 1917 and attended Longfellow School and Boise High School. While attending Boise Junior College, she met the love of her life, Lowell Carpenter, and they were married on October 1, 1937. She and Lowell had four children. Dorothy was preceded in death by Lowell, her youngest son, Howard (Butch), and her three brothers, Robert (Bob), Carroll and Howard (Tuffy). Surviving family include daughters Judi Diffendaffer and Carol Parker (Jerry); a son Kenneth Carpenter (Sally), eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy had a wonderful ability to make friends wherever she went. During her lifetime, she was active in the Boise First United Methodist Church, and she was a member of Adah Chapter of the Eastern Star for more than 75 years. Among her workplaces were The Cash Bazaar, and the Greenhouse Grocery. She loved to golf with Lowell, and to sew and stitch, but she was happiest caring for her family and participating in Eastern Star. Her later years were spent at Valley View Retirement Center, where she had many dear friends, and most recently at Edgewood Spring Creek Ustick Assisted Living. The family sincerely appreciates the care she was given at both facilities.

Due to the current "stay-at-home" situation, a memorial service will be scheduled later when family and friends can gather to share our love for her. In the meantime, cards may be sent to 2284 S. Blackspur Way, Meridian, Idaho 83642. The family suggests Memorials can be made to the Adah Chapter of Eastern Star Scholarship Fund.





