|
|
Dorothy (Hergert) Smith Collins
January 20, 1930 - April 19, 2020
Dorothy (Hergert) Smith Collins, 90, went home to heaven on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Littleton, Colorado, after suffering several strokes over the last 16 months.
Dorothy was born on January 20,1930, in Nampa, Idaho. She was the last living child of four children of Frederick George and Martha Margaretha Helmke Hergert. Her parents, and siblings, Earl Hergert, Raymond Hergert, and Ruby Hergert Fulton, preceded her in death.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Ronald Duane Smith with whom she had five children. Ron and Dorothy shared a deep love and had great fun together. Their children are two surviving triplets Sherolyn Smith De Santis, Rosemarie Smith Fritz; their only son, Rodger Duane Smith and wife Terry; and their daughters in heaven, Rhonnie Jo {Rhonda Joanne} Smith who passed away from a car accident at the age of 16 years, and their third triplet Deanna Lee Smith who passed away at the age of 16 days.
She loved God, her family and her friends; and instilled faith, hard work and ethical values in her children. She was deeply loved by her children, and grandchildren: Louie & Jennifer De Santis, Rhonda De Santis Woodruff & husband Bob Stephanoff, Paul De Santis; Lori Fritz & Taylor Trafficanti, Jennifer Fritz & Ryan Crist, Michelle Fritz & Nick Martin; Rich & Stephanie Smith, Rob & Jen Smith, Matt & Erin Smith, and Megan Smith & Ben Jennings; and great grandchildren Sofia Woodruff, Olivia Woodruff; Yossi Trafficanti, Yael Trafficanti; Kingston Martin, Delaney Martin, Philip Martin, Stella Martin; Rykon Smith, Jovi Smith, Austin & Jenna Smith, Taylor Smith, Emily Smith, Cole Smith, Liam and Aiden Reeves, Melana Jennings, Audrey Jennings, and Zeke Jennings. She is also survived by many Hergert nieces and nephews, Smith family, and many friends in Iowa and Idaho.
Dorothy's motto was "Bloom Where You're Planted" and she lived life to the fullest. She was vibrant and full of life, loved decorating her homes and wearing bright colors. She loved the Lord and her life showed her dedication to God. Her strong faith and kindness had a powerful impact on those around her. Dorothy was a hard worker who loved to be outdoors. She was an executive secretary, working at Grange Mutual Life Insurance Company for 25 years, and she and Ron also owned a convenience store in Fruitland, Idaho for many years.
Dorothy was an avid sports fan and a huge fan of the Boise State Broncos football team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Seattle Seahawks. She was well informed on national and international affairs and politics, and enjoyed discussing both sports and news.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her second husband, Frank Collins of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to whom she was married for eighteen years. They lived in Seattle for several years, and then enjoyed life in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Frank was born in Mt. Pleasant and the Collins Family was known in the area. Dorothy had many dear friends in Iowa whom she missed greatly after moving home to Idaho in March of 2018.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in Caldwell, Idaho, beside Ronald Duane Smith.
Due to the Coronavirus Quarantine, a Celebration of Her Life will be held at a future date.
An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Memories, Condolences and Memorials may be addressed to Rodger D. Smith, in care of Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho 83651.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020