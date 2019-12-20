|
|
Dorothy Ann Platz Larsen Evans
1920 ~ 2019
Dorothy Platz Larsen Evans 99 of Boise died Saturday, December 14, 2019 of natural causes.Dorothy was born February 4, 1920 to Martin & Mildred Platz of New Plymouth, ID.
Dorothy along with her four brothers; Richard, Ray, Howard, and Bob were raised on the apple orchards their father managed in New Plymouth area. Life was hard and the kids had to make their own fun. That fun always included the "Deusen Girls" Emma, Mary and Helen. Three sisters that remained her true best friends through life.
After graduating high school in 1938 Dorothy moved to Nampa to attend Beauty School and received her Cosmetology license; finding cosmetology not a lucrative as she expected and the starting of World War II. Dorothy moved to Southern California to live with her older brother Richard and sister-in-law Irene to become "Rosie the Riveter" a title she shared with pride.
Dorothy married local boy, love of her life, Ed Larsen in San Francisco, CA where he was stationed at Treasure Island US Navy. Ed fell in love with San Francisco and made their home there after his discharge. Dorothy and Ed had one child, a daughter Barbara.
In 1962 they moved from the city to Vacaville, CA after purchasing the "Alamo Mobile Home Park". Three months later Ed passed of a heart attack. Dorothy later moved to Boise where she worked at Idaho Power in the purchasing department. She met and married Herman Evans in 1968. They retired to actively RVing with the Good Sam Club "Capitol Gypsies" where Herman was State Director for many years. Herman passed in 2007.
Dorothy will be remembered for her strong will, ready smile, love of family, and friends and of course her love of playing pinochle.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her two husbands, parents and four brothers; Richard, Ray, Howard and Bob Platz. Survived by daughter Barbara, sister-in-law Peg Platz and loved nieces & nephews.
Thank you Overland Court Angels for the excellent care.
A Graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho, December 23, 2019 at 11:30 am.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 20, 2019