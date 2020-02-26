|
|
DOROTHY HOUSE CRUM
1933 - 2020
Dorothy House Crum passed away suddenly on February 21, 2020 at her home, Grace Memory Care at State Street. The youngest girl of eight children, Dorothy, was born in Lewiston, ID on June 9, 1933 to Louis H. and Jessie May House. Dorothy (Aunt Dot) always said her parents ran out of middle names when she came along, so she never had one.
Aunt Dot spent her first few years in Lewiston until the family moved back to Boise. While attending grade school at Lowell Elementary, her mother passed away suddenly. Aunt Dot lived with her older sister Virginia and her family until she graduated from Boise High School in 1951. She worked in Boise for a short amount of time and then followed one of her sisters to Ann Arbor, Michigan and then back to Boise. She, sister Wilma, and a best friend wanted to be California girls and relocated to San Francisco. She lived most of her adult life in the Bay Area, landing a job with California Bankers Association where she worked for 34 years. As Vice President of the Association, she worked with many popular entertainers who performed at her conventions, Smothers Brothers, Tom Jones, etc. She met her husband, Robert Crum, via association work and married in 1979. She was a top speaker during Toastmasters and Dale Carnegie training and a wonderful dancer. The gift of gab, Aunt Dot never knew a stranger and always made people feel at ease with her delightful personality. She was the most organized person one could ever meet.
She treasured her family and returned to Idaho often, driving across the desert in her Austin Healy convertible with a scarf on her head and the top down. While she had no children of her own, she considered all her nieces and nephews her children, and she treated us as such. We could not wait for Aunt Dot to come roaring in with See's suckers in hand. She spoiled us well into adulthood with many unique gifts.
Dorothy and Bob traveled extensively after retirement, covering many continents and most every state, and enjoying the company of good friends on a number of trips. They loved to go to Mexico and Europe. They built a new home in Lincoln Hills, CA in 2003 and resided there until Bob passed away in 2013. Upon his death, Aunt Dot moved back to ID to be near her family. She lived in her new home in Boise until 2018 when her illness worsened. At Grace Memory Care, she was the spark in the room and continued her gift of gab until her final breath.
Aunt Dot is survived by her caregiving nieces and nephew, Karen Scriver, Marlee Terry, Diane Van Leuven, and Keith Loveless and their families, along with a number of other nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her husband Bob; older sisters, Lucille Scriver, Virginia Loveless, Frances House, Wilma Barrett, Marilyn Whiteley; and younger brothers, Ron and George House.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 29 at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel with a luncheon reception following. Burial will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery with her beloved Bob.
Our family is very appreciative of those who work at Grace Memory Care for their love and commitment for those who suffer with dementia and Alzheimer's. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Greater Idaho Chapter .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020