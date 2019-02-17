|
|
Dorothy Hulbert
1926 - 2019
Dorothy passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on February 12, 2019 . She was born in Seattle on September 4, 1926 to Elmer and Dora Conner. She spent most of her life in the Seattle area, teaching first grade in Kent, Washington for 13 years. She moved to Boise in 2008. Dorothy was an avid gardener, she enjoyed hiking, skiing, playing the piano, and painting. Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother, Dora Conner and her father Elmer Conner, two brothers Charles and John Conner. She is survived by her sons Frederick Hulbert and Timothy Hulbert of Kingman Arizona, a daughter Laurie Rupp of Boise, and her brother Bill Conner of Kirkland. Arrangements are with Boise Funeral Home
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019