1929 - 2019
Dorothy Kirk Obituary
Dorothy Kirk
1929-2019
Dorothy McDonald (Moser) Kirk, age 90, of Boise died August 25th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones of natural causes.
Dorothy was born May 3rd, 1929 in Eden, Idaho to Tom and Mabel McDonald. Dorothy married Gerry Moser in 1946 and four children were born to this union, Deneille, Dian, Andee and Erik.
Dorothy met and married her life partner Duane Kirk in 1969, and they were happily married for 50 years. Duane and Dorothy successfully blended their two families and Dorothy loved her three stepchildren Barbara, Douglas, and Todd as her own.
Dorothy started working at the Fidelity Bank in Twin Falls before she graduated from High School. She continued in the Banking industry until her retirement from West One Bank in 1985.
Dorothy is survived by 6 of her children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, two brothers, one daughter and one grandson and her beloved husband Duane.
Family above all else was nearest and dearest to Dorothy. Her beloved husband, Duane, was a constant support in all her efforts. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the great joy in her life.
In 1990 Mom and Dad sold the farm in Eagle and they began to really enjoy their retirement life, they traveled extensively throughout the USA, Canada, Alaska, Mexico, Spain, The Bahama's, and Hawaii.
At Dorothy's request there will be no formal funeral, instead she opted for a simple gathering for family and close friends.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 28, 2019
