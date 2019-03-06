Dorothy Laurene Wolstenholm Nixon

Dorothy passed peacefully from this world to be with her Savior on March 3, 2019 from natural causes at the age of 84. Dorothy, the middle of three girls, was born to Reverend Paul William and Myra Jane Wolstenholm in Miltonvale, Kansas. When she was 15, the family moved to Meridian, ID where her father pastored the local Nazarene Church. Dorothy graduated from Meridian High in 1952 and married Doyle Nixon on October 24th of that same year. They shared over 66 years together. Throughout her life, she was very involved in the activities of her church and particularly enjoyed singing in the choir and greeting. One of her greatest pleasures was time spent with her life-long friends, traveling, playing games – specifically, Pinochle! But nothing compared to the joy her family brought her, especially the fact that all of her children and grandchildren are serving the Lord and raising the next generation to do the same.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Naomi. She is survived by her loving husband, Doyle; sister, Ruth; and children: Paul (Brenda), David (Kim), and Teresa (Neal) Stuart. In addition, she is survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. Dorothy truly embodied the expression "small, but mighty" and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 7th at 10:00 A.M., at Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 150 W. Maestra in Meridian, with Dr. Tim Pusey officiating. For those who wish, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Trinity Pines Nazarene Camp. Remembrances may be left on Dorothy's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

Sincere appreciation goes to the staff at Cottages Senior Living in Meridian, for their loving, compassionate care for our wife and mother.